“Lotus” named best doc at Sharjah Film Platform

TEHRAN – Iranian filmmaker Mohammadreza Vatandoost’s acclaimed film “Lotus” has been selected as best documentary at the Sharjah Film Platform (SFP), a film festival that is organized by the Sharjah Art Foundation every year.

In a statement published during the closing ceremony of the festival on Saturday, the jury said that the short film received the honor for combining cinematography with poetic storytelling, the organizers announced.

The film is about an old woman who is waiting for a permit to enter an island after 12 years to visit her son’s grave.

In its second edition that was held from December 14 to 21, the festival screened more than 50 short and feature films by local, regional and international filmmakers in the narrative, documentary and experimental categories.

The award for best narrative film went to “Far in Night” by Syed Maisam Ali Shah from India for its fleeting poetry of ordinary moments.

The jury prizes were awarded to “Blessed Land” by Pham Ngoc Lan from Vietnam for its lyrical rumination on loss and progress, and “Children of the Lake” by Emerson Reyes from the Philippines for its original approach to the need for stewardship in a violent new world.

The award for best experimental film went to “That Cloud Never Left” by Yashaswini Raghunandan from India for its hybrid of documentary and fiction. “The Dark Cloud” by Ndumiso Mnguni from South Africa was awarded the jury prize for best experimental science fiction film.

“32-Rbit” by Victor Orozco Ramirez from Mexico was awarded the jury prize for best experimental animation.

In addition to film screenings, the festival included a series of talks and panel discussions by leading moving image artists, directors, filmmakers and film industry professionals as well as workshops that focused on film criticism, acting and improvisation.

Photo: Iranian filmmaker Mohammadreza Vatandoost (2nd L) poses with the jury members after accepting the award for best documentary for “Lotus” at the Sharjah Film Platform on December 21, 2019. (SFP)

