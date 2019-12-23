Foreign Minister Zarif visits Oman

TEHRAN - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif visited Muscat on Monday for talks with senior Omani officials on key bilateral, regional and international issues.

Zarif was accompanied by a high-ranking delegation.

Iran and Oman have been enjoying good economic and political ties over the past several decades.

Earlier this month, Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Abdolnassder Hemmati said Tehran and Muscat have paved the way for facilitating financial transactions.

“Easing exchanges between Iran and Oman will be a key to development of trade relations between the two countries,” Hemmati said in a meeting with Oman’s trade minister in Tehran.

The CBI governor noted that Iran would study launching more flights and shipping lines to Oman in a bid to develop trade relations.

Oman’s trade minister, for his part, stressed that Muscat would not spare efforts to develop relation with Iran.

MJ/PA



