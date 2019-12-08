Zarif says it is essential to cement Tehran-Muscat ties

TEHRAN – Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Sunday that it is essential for Tehran and Muscat to deepen economic ties.

During a meeting with Omani Trade Minister Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidy, Zarif said that the two countries enjoy many capacities to strengthen relations in various areas.

First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri also met separately with Sunaidy. Jahangiri said political relationship between Tehran and Muscat is at its height.

Jahangiri said, “There is no limitation for Tehran to deepen cooperation with Muscat.”

“Expansion of cooperation between Tehran and Muscat is beneficial to the world of Islam and the regional countries and no one is harmed by it,” the vice president remarked.

He added that the friendly relations between Iran and Oman can serve as a role model for the regional countries.

Elsewhere, he called for expanding economic relations, noting that the volume of economic transactions has reached 1.3 billion dollars which shows a growth.

Sunaidy, who was accompanied by 30 businessmen in his visit to Iran, also called for bolstering economic relations.

“The two countries’ businessmen have held constructive meetings and it is the time to have a big leap in growth of economic interaction,” he noted.

During a speech at the 18th meeting of Iran-Oman Joint Economic Committee on Saturday, Sunaidy said Oman is trying to boost its trade and economic ties with Iran.

He also announced that an agreement was to be signed between Oman and Iran on marine transportation.

The Omani official added, “We will make the most efforts to provide incentives for joint investment and also promote trade between the two countries.”

Oman’s Foreign Minster Yusuf bin Alawi visited Tehran last week for a two-day trip.

Bin Alawi met with his Iranian counterpart Zarif, President Rouhani, Supreme National Security Council secretary Ali Shamkhani and Majlis speaker Ali Larijani.

The core of the talks focused on security in the Persian Gulf and how to settle the regional conflicts including the Yemen crisis.

Yemen acted as an intermediary between Iran and the United States during the Obama administration.

During Obama’s presidency, the first informal nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington was held in Muscat.

