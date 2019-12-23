Rumors that General Hajizadeh has been martyred are dismissed

TEHRAN — Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the aerospace unit of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), is safe and sound, Fars news agency quoted informed sources as saying after some media reports claimed that he was martyred in recent Israeli attacks on Syria.

On Sunday night, Syrian air defenses opened fire on missiles fired from the direction of Israel, state media reported.

Syrian state news agency SANA said one of the missiles came down near the Damascus suburb of Aqraba but gave no further details. Residents of Damascus said explosions could be heard near the capital.

“Air defenses confront hostile missiles coming from the direction of the occupied lands,” SANA said, referring to Israel.

“There are reports of one of the hostile targets being taken down in the Aqraba area in the rural parts of Damascus,” the report said.

As chief of the IRGC aerospace, Hajizadeh oversaw the downing of an American RQ-4 Global Hawk by his forces back in June.

The drone was downed over the Strait of Hormuz after it violated Iranian airspace. Despite the U.S. claims that the drone had been flying over international waters, Iran said it had retrieved sections of the drone in its own territorial waters where it was shot down.

Hajizadeh said at the time that the drone had received warnings for four times before being shot down.

“Those who guided the drone received the warnings but did not care. Given that the drone breached Iran’s airspace, the aerospace unit of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps shot it down,” he said.

