Iran’s “Stain” tops at Italian festival

TEHRAN – Iranian director Shoresh Vakili’s movie “The Stain” won first prize at the 4th edition of the Solidando Film Festival in Italy.

The film is about an ex-soldier who works in a movie theater. He tries to remove a blood stain that appears on screen every time a war film is played, but the more he fights with the stain, the bigger it gets until it drips onto the floor and leaves a puddle.

Another Iranian short “Flying Fishes” by Mohammad Torivarian also received an honorable mention at the festival of social short films, which was held in Cagliari from December 20 to 22.

The film is about a new teacher in a village, who finds out the only girl in his class has a cigarette burn on her hand. He tries to understand what happened to the girl but the girl doesn’t speak.

Photo: A scene from “The Stain” by Iranian director Shoresh Vakili.

