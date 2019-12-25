Iran Air Force commander Mansur Sattari subject of debut film

TEHRAN – Director Siavash Sarmadi is making his debut feature film “Owj 110” about the late commander-in-chief of the Iran Air Force, Mansur Sattari.

The film is being co-produced by the Owj Arts and Media Organization, a Tehran-based institution that produces revolutionary works in art and cinema, and the Islamic Republic of Iran Army, the organization announced on Wednesday.

Sattari was one of the main Iranian commanders during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war. He was killed in a plane crash near Isfahan in 1995.

At the time, Sattari and his colleagues were working on the project “Owj 110”, which Iran initiated to make its first jet strike fighter, Azarakhsh.

Jalil Shabani is the producer of the film and Sarmadi himself is the writer of the screenplay.

The film is scheduled to have its premiere during the 38th Fajr Film Festival, which will be held in Tehran from February 1 to 11.

Photo: Late Commander-in-Chief of Iran Air Force Mansur Sattari in an undated photo.

ABU/MMS/YAW