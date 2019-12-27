What’s in Tehran art galleries

* The Ibne Sina Cultural Center is playing host to an exhibition by a large group of calligraphers, including Rasul Moradi, Majid Talebi, Mojtaba Sabzeh, Ali Ansari, Fardin Hosseini, Najaf Masudi and Mobin Yazdani.

The exhibition, which also features a new work by master calligrapher Gholamhossein Amirkhani, will run until January 2 at the center located on North Iranzamin St., in the Shahrake Qods neighborhood.



Multimedia

* Sets of video art and installation by Setareh Hosseini are on display in an exhibition at Vista+ Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Fragile like a Bubble” will continue until January 3 at the gallery located at No. 11, 12th Alley, Mir Emad St.

* An exhibition of sculptures and some other artworks by Meshkat Meshkatian is currently underway at Elaheh Gallery.

The exhibit titled “Entre Guillemet” will run until January 6 at the gallery that can be found at 47 Golfam St., off Africa Ave.

* A collection of various artworks by Alireza Latifian, Bahman Mohammadi, Mehdi Babai, Maryam Firuzi and several other artists is on view in an exhibition at Saless Gallery.

The exhibit name “Distorted Sight” will run until January 8 at the gallery located at 148 Karim Khan Ave.

* Fatemeh Zehtab is showcasing her latest photos, videos, and sets of installation in an exhibition at Jaleh Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Animated Life, Still Life” will run until January 3 at the gallery located at No. 3, Noshahr Alley, Iranshahr St., Karim Khan Ave.



Painting

* Golestan Gallery is displaying an exhibition of paintings by Roya Hosseini.

The exhibit will run until January 1 at the gallery located at 34 Kamasai St. in the Darus neighborhood.

* Atbin Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings titled “Macro Chaos” by Ehsan Ziafatikafi.

The exhibit will run until January 6 at the gallery that can be found at 42 Khakzad Alley, Vali-e Asr Ave. near the Parkway Intersection.

* Paintings by Ali Sadeqi are on view in an exhibition at O Gallery.

The exhibition will run until January 7 at the gallery, located at 18 Shahin St., Sanai St.

* An exhibition of paintings by Puya Razi is currently underway at Asar Gallery.

The exhibit will continue until January 17 at the gallery that can be found at No. 16 Barforushan St., Iranshahr St.

* Paintings by veteran artist Yaqub Emdadian are on display in an exhibition at Hoor Gallery.

The exhibition will be running until January 14 at the gallery located at 12 Naeimi Alley, North Mirza Shirazi St., off Motahhari Ave.

* An exhibition of paintings by Behnaz Jalali is currently underway at the CAMA – Contemporary and Modern Art Gallery.

The exhibit titled “Under Shadow of Traditions” will run until January 8 at the gallery located at No. 44, 10th Golestan, Pasdaran St.

MMS/YAW