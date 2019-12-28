Bookstore offering original English publications opens in Tehran 

TEHRAN – A bookstore offering over 2,000 original English books from Iranian and foreign publishers opened in northern Tehran during a special ceremony on Friday.

The bookstore named “Book Hall” belongs to Vijeh Nashr, a major Iranian cultural organization that imports books from overseas English and Arabic publishers.

The ceremony was attended by Tehran City Council member Ahmad Masjed-Jamei, Book Hall manager Ahmad Rezai and a number of cultural officials.

Most of the English books, which were published in 2018 and 2019, are on various subjects. The bookstore also offers over 8,000 books from Iranian publishers.

Vijeh Nashr earlier had opened two other bookstores, which shut down due to some problems in the publishing industry, Rezai said.

“Such bookstores need support from the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance,” he noted and added, “We have used all our power to set up this bookstore and we need to be supported… We hope we can endure in this mission.”

Photo: Book Hall manager Ahmad Rezai (L) and Tehran City Council member Ahmad Masjed-Jamei attend the opening ceremony of the bookstore on December 27, 2019.

