Commodities worth $523m traded at IME in a week

TEHRAN- During the weekdays ended on December 26, approximately 530,190 tons of commodities worth over $523 million were traded at Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME).

According to the report from IME International Affairs and Public Relations Department, last week, on the domestic and export metal and mineral trading floor of IME, 167,603 tons of various products worth close to $178 million were traded.

On this trading floor, 109,691 tons of steel, 3,480 tons of copper, 3,880 tons of aluminum, 160 tons of molybdenum concentrates, 12 tons of precious metal concentrates, 580 tons of zinc ingot and 5,000 tons of iron ore as well as 2 kg of gold bullion were traded by customers.

The report declares that on domestic and export oil and petrochemical trading floors of IME, 359,697 tons of different commodities with the total value of $354 million were traded.

On this trading floor, 92,429 tons of bitumen, 133,300 tons of VB feed stock, 79,998 tons of polymer products, 100 tons of lube cut oil, 35,194 tons of chemical products, 310 tons of slaps axes, 310 tons of insulation, 3,006 tons of base oil, as well as 13,000 tons of sulfur were traded.

Furthermore, 2,890 tons of commodities were traded on the side market of IME.

As previously reported, the value of trades at IME rose 26 percent to reach 135 trillion rials (about $3.2 billion) during the ninth Iranian calendar month of Azar (ends on December 21).

Some 2.851 million tons of commodities were reportedly traded at this market in the mentioned month to experience a growth of 16 percent.

IME is one of the four major stock markets of Iran, the other three markets are Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market known also as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), and Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX).

MA/MA