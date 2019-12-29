Zarif visits Moscow

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, accompanied by a delegation, visited Moscow late on Sunday.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi told reporters that Zarif was scheduled to hold talks with a number of Russian officials on bilateral ties and the latest international developments.

He also said Zarif has been invited to attend an extraordinary meeting of the United Nations in New York early next month to mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the international body.

NA/PA

