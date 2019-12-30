Energy minister inaugurates 2 small-scale power plants in southeastern Iran

TEHRAN – Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian inaugurated, on Monday, two small-scale power plants with a total capacity of 58 megawatts (MW) in Rafsanjan city in the southeastern province of Kerman.

As reported by the portal of the Energy Ministry (Paven), with 4.5 trillion rials (about $107 million) of investment, the mentioned power plants went on stream in the 11th week of the energy ministry’s A-B Iran program.

Under the A-B Iran [the acronyms A and B stand for water, electricity in Persian], 10 trillion rials (over $238 million) of projects will be inaugurated in each of the country’s provinces, on average.

Based on this program, Energy Ministry plans to inaugurate some water, electricity projects across the country every week.

Earlier this month, Ardakanin said 3000 MW capacity of new power plants are going to go on-stream across the country by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 19, 2020).

According to the official, in the remaining three months of the current Iranian year, nine major projects are planned to be inaugurated in different provinces across the country.

The nominal capacity of electricity generation at Iranian power plants currently stands at nearly 85,000 megawatts [84.795 gigawatts (GW)].

Iran’s total power generation capacity stood at 80,000 MW in the past Iranian calendar year 1397 (March 2018-March 2019), up from the 78,484 MW of its preceding year.

According to a report by Tasnim news agency, the country’s power generation capacity is set to reach 85,695 MW by the end of the current Iranian calendar year.

EF/MA

photo: Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian (2nd L) inaugurates a small-scale power plant in Rafsanjan county in the southeastern province of Kerman on Monday.

