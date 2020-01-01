Hadi Saei appointed Iran’s taekwondo technical manager

TEHRAN – Two-time Olympics gold medal winner Hadi Saei has been appointed as technical manager of Iran taekwondo team on Wednesday.

The 43-year-old has been chosen by head of Iran taekwondo federation Mohammad Pooladgar.

Iran national taekwondo team prepare for the Asian Seniors Taekwondo Championship 2020, slated for March 3 to 6 in Beirut, Lebanon.

Iran will also send two athletes to the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Armin Hadipour in the -58kg and Mirhashem Hosseini in the -68kg will represent Iran in the prestigious event.

Saei is the most successful Iranian athlete in Olympic history and the most titled champion in this sport by winning nine world class titles (two Olympics titles in 2004 and 2008, two world championships titles, four world cup titles and one world Olympic qualification tournament).