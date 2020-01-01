TEDPIX posts a new record

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), hit the record high of 380,000 points on Wednesday, IRNA reported.

The index gained 7,087 points to stand at 384,099.

Some 5.102 billion securities worth 32.161 trillion rials (about $765.7 million) were reportedly traded at TSE.

As previously announced, TEDPIX rose 49,000 points, or 16.7 percent, to stand at 353,997 points at the end of the past Iranian calendar month of Azar (ends on December 21).

Reportedly, some 82.215 billion securities worth 432.151 trillion rials (about $10.29 billion) were traded through 10.153 million deals at TSE during the previous month, with growth of 61 percent and 76 percent in the number and value of traded securities, respectively, while 71 percent rise in the number of deals.

Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), also witnessed growth of its index on Wednesday.

IFX, the main index of IFB, jumped 84 points to the high level of 5,030 points.

Some 2.177 billion securities worth 73.265 trillion rias (about $1.744 billion) were traded at IFB on Wednesday.

IFX rose 15 percent in the past Iranian calendar month of Azar, while experiencing a 102-percent rise since the beginning of current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2019).

The index stood at 4,559 points at the end of the past month.

Value of trades at IFB rose 16 percent in the previous month and 85 percent since the year start.

