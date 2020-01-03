TEDPIX gains 23,012 points in a week

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 23,012 points, or six percent, to stand at 384,100 points in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday), IRNA reported.

TSE’s worth of trades stood at 14.228 trillion rials (about $338.7 million) in the past week, with a four-percent rise from its preceding week.

As previously announced, TEDPIX rose 49,000 points, or 16.7 percent, to stand at 353,997 points at the end of the past Iranian calendar month of Azar (ends on December 21).

Reportedly, some 82.215 billion securities worth 432.151 trillion rials (about $10.29 billion) were traded through 10.153 million deals at TSE during the previous month, with growth of 61 percent and 76 percent in the number and value of traded securities, respectively, while 71 percent rise in the number of deals.

MA/MA