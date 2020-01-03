Army ground force chief: Iran’s armed forces will continue path of General Soleimani

TEHRAN - Brigadier General Kiomars Heidari, commander of Army ground forces, said on Friday that the Iranian armed forces will continue the path of General Qassem Soleimani in the fight against global arrogance.

“He who was martyred by the most blood-thirsty enemies of Islam, the criminal United States and its allies, achieved his wish,” Heidari said.

General Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of the IRGC, was martyred in a U.S. airstrike on Baghdad’s international airport on Friday morning. The Pentagon announced that President Donald Trump had ordered the attack on Soleimani.

NA/PA

