What’s in Tehran art galleries

* An exhibition of paintings by Mohammad-Jafar Pakravan is underway at Seyhun Gallery.

The exhibit named “Hitchcock, Picasso and Rest of the Story” will run until January 15 at the gallery located at No. 11, 4th St., Vozara Ave.

Painting

* Saye Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Ali Rahimi.

The exhibit titled “Around Here” runs until January 15 at the gallery located at 3 Aqakhani Alley, Omidvar St. in the Niavaran neighborhood.

* A collection of paintings by Najva Erfani is currently on view in an exhibition at Homa Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Anabasis” will run until January 14 at the gallery, which can be found at No. 8, Fourth Alley, Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Morteza Razfar is showcasing his latest paintings in an exhibition at Artibition Gallery.

Entitled “The Secret”, the exhibit will continue until January 17 at the gallery located at Qandi Alley, Sasanipur St., Golnabi St., off Shariati Ave.

* Paintings by Reza Bigonah are on display in an exhibition at Mojdeh Gallery.

The exhibit named “The Restless Branches” will be running until January 17 at the gallery located at No. 27, 18th Alley off North Allameh Blvd. in the Saadatabad neighborhood.

* An exhibition of paintings by Azadeh Baqai is currently underway at the CAMA – Contemporary and Modern Art Gallery.

The exhibit titled “Missing Half” will run until January 15 at the gallery located at No. 44, 10th Golestan, Pasdaran St.

* A collection of paintings by Mona Fazel is on display in an exhibition at Atashzad Gallery.

The exhibit named “Season One” runs until January 15 at the gallery that can be found at 3 North Abbaspur (Tavanir) St. near Vanak Sq.

* E1 Gallery is hosting an exhibition of paintings by Olduz Robatian.

The exhibit entitled “Abruptness” will run until January 17 at the gallery located at 1 Hamid Dead End, off Lesani Alley, Jebheh St., off Mahdieh St. in the Elahieh neighborhood.

* Shalman Gallery is showcasing paintings by Shabnam Razi-Sharif in an exhibition named “Untitled”.

The exhibit will continue until January 15 at the gallery located 27 Kavusi Alley, West Rudbar St., off Mirdamad Blvd.



Photo

* Photos by Mehdi Shadizadeh are on display in an exhibition at Golestan Gallery.

The exhibition will be running until January 15 at the gallery located at 34 Kamasai St. in the Darus neighborhood.



Multimedia

* Sets of installation and photos by Maryam Firuzi are on display in a showcase at the Silk Road Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Before Our Chance to Watch Ends” runs until January 15 at the gallery located at 210 Vesal St., Keshavarz Blvd.

