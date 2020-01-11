Fajr Film Festival announces official lineup

TEHRAN – A lineup of 22 movies will go on screen in the official competition of the 38th edition of the Fajr Film Festival, the president of the festival Ebrahim Darughezadeh announced on Saturday.

“Abadan Eleven 60” by Mehrdad Khoshbakht, “Atabay” by Niki Karimi, “The Clouds about to Rain” by Majid Barzegar, “Toman” by Morteza Farshbaf, “Exit” by Ebrahim Hatamikia and “Good, Bad, Garish 2: The Secret Army” by Peyman Qasemkhani are among the competing films.

The lineup also includes “Day Zero” by Saeid Malekan, “Walnut Tree” by Mohammad-Hossein Mahdavian, “Amphibian” by Borzu Niknejad, “I’m Scared” by Behnam Behzadi, “Shahre Qesseh Cinema” by Keivan Alimohammadi, “The Pulp” by Soheil Beiraqi and “Day of Chaos” by Behruz Shoeibi.

The festival will also screen “To Die in the Pure Water” by Tehran-based Afghan brothers Jamshid and Navid Mahmudi, “The Night”, a co-production between Iran and the U.S. by Iranian-American director Kurosh Ahari, “Skin” co-directed by Bahram and Bahman Ark and “The Sun” by Majid Majidi.

Also included are “Butterfly Stroke” by Mohammad Kart, “Bone Marrow” by Hamidreza Qorbani, “Qasida of White Cow” by Behtash Sanaeiha, “There Was Blood” by Masud Kimiai and “Three Puffs of Prison” by Saman Salur.

The 38th Fajr Film Festival will be held in Tehran from February 1 to 11.

Photo: A scene from “To Die in the Pure Water” by Tehran-based Afghan brothers Jamshid and Navid Mahmudi.

