Industry sector reports positive growth

TEHRAN – Iranian Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister said the country’s industry sector registered a 0.4-percent growth in the end of the Iranian calendar month of Shahrivar (September 22) while the growth rate was minus 9.5 percent in the end of the last Iranian year (March 20, 2019).

Speaking in a meeting with the board members of the Iran Chamber of Cooperatives on Saturday, Reza Rahmani noted that communication between cooperatives and the Industry Ministry should not be just on theoretical basis and they should engage with each other.

According to Rahmani, cooperatives can contribute greatly to trade with the neighboring countries and the decrease in the value of the national currency has made exports more economically justifiable.

We have great potentials and capacities in various fields of production, such as ceramic tiles, and despite the increases in production, we can still double that capacity to export to global markets.

Cooperatives and especially the chamber of cooperatives should work on the export potentials to the 15 neighboring countries as well as the Eurasian markets, he stressed.

The official further noted that the Industry Ministry has it on the agenda to remove the barriers pertaining to liquidity, saying “we have reached agreements with the central bank and we have come up with new ways for financing export projects.”

“Tavaniran system has been set up to identify and introduce the needs and capabilities of the country’s exporters and the Chamber of Cooperatives can also benefit from this system,” Rahmani added.

EF/MA

