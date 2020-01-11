Upward trend comes back to stock market

TEHRAN- After experiencing consecutives drops in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday), Iran’s stock market witnessed growth on Saturday, IRNA reported.

TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 5,999 points to reach 359,807 in the first day of the Iranian week.

As reported, 1.634 securities worth 11.211 trillion rials (about $267 million) were traded at this market.

Also, Iran over-the-counter (OTC) market known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB) witnessed growth of its main index IFX which rose 118 points to stand at 4,678 on Saturday.

Some 620.052 million securities worth 10.408 trillion rials (about $247.8 million) were traded at IFB.

