Trump's terrorist act to derail public opinion

TEHRAN - By his wrong calculations, Trump committed a terrorist act against two senior Iranian and Iraqi military officials, and faced the U.S. with another serious challenge.

There are several points regarding the recent terrorist attack that led to the martyrdom of Commander Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes, including the timing of the U.S. presidential election and Trump’s unfavorable conditions in the domestic arena.

Analyzing Western and Arab media, we come to the conclusion that the U.S. president's terrorist act was purely due to his personal reasons. Since taking office in the White House, Trump has been heavily involved in various issues and cases against himself that have caused a crisis of domestic legitimacy for him and the government.

Some of the cases against the U.S. president are as follows:

The tax evasion case: with some tricks and tax fraud techniques, Trump has been able to multiply the inheritance and wealth left by his father. According to reports, the current U.S. president, along with his brothers and sisters, has hidden millions of dollars of his father's wealth by founding a fake company and has not paid his tax.

The moral corruption case: the case was stated against Trump since the 2016 election, with many people complaining to courts and informing media that they have been sexually harassed by Trump.

According to the reports by Western and American media, many people who have been sexually harassed by Trump were paid hush-money by his lawyers during the 2016 presidential campaign to drop their complaints.

The impeachment case: Trump is the third U.S. president to be impeached among 45 presidents in the country's history.

The House of Representatives reviewed the Trump impeachment inquiry on December 19, 2018 and approved both of the charges of "abuse of power" and "disruption to the investigation process", then submitted the case to the Senate.

It is expected that Trump impeachment inquiry would not get the required votes in the Senate due to the majority of Republicans. No U.S. president has so far been removed by the vote of the House of Representative, but the approval of the impeachment inquiry against the president indicates his political incompetence.

The Russian case and the 2016 U.S. election: another case against Trump is related to his collusion with Russia and its role in the results of the last presidential election. Trump has always rejected this issue and claimed that this is just an accusation against him by Democrats as the loser of the election.

The Ukrainian case: This case is about Trump’s phone call on July 6 with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which he asked his Ukrainian counterpart to file a lawsuit against Joe Biden’s son to defame his rival in the 2020 election.

In this connection, Trump is said that has paid a 400-million-dollar military aid to Ukraine provided that it cooperates with his lawyer Rudy Giuliani in Hunter Biden’s case.

Given the numerous domestic conflicts with his rivals and various economic, political and moral cases, Trump seems to have no choice but to derail American public opinion during the time left to the upcoming election.

The U.S. president has made a huge mistake in his calculations by assassinating two senior Iranian and Iraqi military officials, and involved the U.S. in a serious challenge in foreign policy arena.

The Americans know that they are the exciter of the dangerous adventure in the region, but they will not be the ones who determine how to end the game.

Another point regarding the assassination of Gen. Soleimani is the irrational stance and approach that European have taken to the terrorist act by the United States.

Europeans should keep in mind that Trump's actions stemmed from his personal issues inside the country to affect public opinion by diverting news and media. The U.S. president is seeking to improve the country’s position in the region and compensate his failures in the region and foreign policy.

It is better for European countries to not overlook the facts in order to please and serve the U.S president and government and not sacrifice their national interests for the sake of Trump’s foolishness.



