Tehran to host Iran-Qatar Joint Economic Committee meeting

TEHRAN- The seventh meeting of Iran-Qatar Joint Economic Committee is planned to be held in Tehran within the next three months, the head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) announced on Monday.

Hamid Zadboum also said that Qatar’s Minister of Commerce and Industry Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari will attend the meeting, TPO website published.

In a joint press conference with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Tehran on Sunday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that Iran has stood and will stand beside Qatar in the future.

“At a juncture of time, certain regional countries imposed restrictions on Qatar, but Iran stood beside Qatar and will stand based on its duties as a neighbor,” Rouhani added.

He said that the two countries have very good relationship in various areas of economy, science and culture.

Referring to the next meeting of the two countries’ joint economic committee, which is due in Tehran, the president said, “We hope that the two countries would reach agreements in economic cooperation, investment, technology and other areas during that meeting.”

For his part, the Qatari emir said that Doha will never forget Tehran’s help in difficult days.

“We praise the Islamic Republic of Iran’s stance in recent years, especially when Qatar was under blockade,” the emir said.

Sheikh Tamim also called for expansion of relations.

