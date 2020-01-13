DEFC producing animation on preservation of Iranian historical sites

TEHRAN – The Documentary and Experimental Film Center (DEFC) is producing an animation on the preservation of Iranian historical sites.

Named “Parsa Guard,” the short animation is being directed Mahmud Saemin. It tells the story of a soldier from ancient Iran who tries to preserve the historical treasure of his time.

“Books of ancient stories and [Ferdowsi’s] Shahnameh have always been my favorites, and I have previously portrayed 14 stories from the Shahnameh,” Saemin said in a press release published by the DEFC on Monday.

“‘Parsa Guard’ is also a screen adaptation of the literary sources, but it is not based on a true story,” he added.

Located in the plain of Marvdasht some 57 kilometers northeast of the modern city of Shiraz, the acropolis of the city of Parsa was the dynastic center of the Achaemenid kings.

Photo: This combination photo shows scenes from “Parsa Guard”, an animation by Mahmud Saemin.

RM/MMS/YAW



