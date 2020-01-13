IIDCYA launches art competition on Martyr Soleimani 

TEHRAN – Iran’s Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA) has launched a painting and calligraphy contest named “Like Father, Kind” with the central theme of the martyrdom of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.

Interested children and young adults are asked to create their calligraphy works inscribing the name of the martyr or phrases or sentences that narrate the bravery and different aspects of the commander’s character.

Drawings on his funeral ceremony and the bravery and different aspects of his character will be considered in the painting section.

The applicants are asked to submit their artworks to the institute before February 24.

An exhibition of the selected works will be set up at the IIDCYA.

Quds Force chief Soleimani was martyred in a U.S. air raid in Baghdad on January 3.

Photo: A poster for IIDCYA’s painting and calligraphy contest “Like Father, Kind”.

