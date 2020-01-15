Exports Expansion Headquarters to be set up in coming days

TEHRAN- The head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) announced that the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade will establish the Exports Expansion Headquarters in the coming days, IRIB reported on Wednesday.

Hamid Zadboum said the mentioned headquarters will be set up by the order of First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri and its structure will be like that of the previously established Market Regulation Headquarters (which is in charge of controlling prices at the commodity markets).

MA/MA