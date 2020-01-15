Fajr poetry festival launches book donation campaign for flood-stricken Sistan-Baluchestan

TEHRAN – The executive secretary of the 14th Fajr International Poetry Festival announced on Wednesday that the organizers have launched a campaign to collect books to donate to the flood-stricken people in Sistan-Baluchestan.

“Although we know that books are not among the flood-hit people’s basic needs, everybody in every business should take some steps toward supporting the flood-stricken people,” Mehdi Qezeli said in a press release.

He also said that all books submitted to the festival will be sent to the region in the campaign.

The members of the festival jury and scientific committees will donate some books from their personal libraries to the campaign.

Qezeli, who is also the secretary of the 12th Jalal Al-e Ahmad Literary Awards, said that all submissions to the awards, which were held last December, will be given to the campaign.

Qezeli also asked other cultural figures and people to join the campaign by sending their books the festival’s office in Tehran at 6 Araabi Alley, Sanai St. of Karim Khan Ave.

The flood disaster, arising from extremely heavy rainfall since last Thursday has killed several people and inundated some 500 villages and 14 towns in Sistan-Baluchestan, Kerman and Hormozgan.

Photo: Flood victims unload food and relief material from an IRGC Air Force helicopter near Jask in Hormozgan Province, January 14, 2020. (Mehr/Morteza Akhundi)

MMS/YAW