Qeshm Island: A warm destination to escape the cold in winter

TEHRAN – Iran’s southernmost Qeshm Island is a top destination for whom dreaming of having a wintertime holiday under the sun in flip-flops and a swimsuit!

Less than two hours away from the capital Tehran by plane, you will enjoy the heat of the Persian Gulf when northern parts of the country are almost freezing. Sun and beach are ubiquitous in southern Iranian islands throughout the year.

Each of the islands has its own charms, colorful houses and truly virgin beaches. There are also highly recommended places for surfing, paragliding and to look for dolphins, go hiking, go fishing or even go shopping at giant malls.

Qeshm Island is a heaven for eco-tourists as it embraces wide-ranging attractions such as the Hara marine forests and about 60 villages dotted mostly across its rocky coastlines. Meanwhile, it is home to birds, reptiles, dolphins and turtles to name a few.

The island also features geologically eye-catching canyons, hills, caves and valleys, most of which are protected as part of the UNESCO-tagged Qeshm Island Geopark, itself a heaven for nature-lovers.

Many travelers to Qeshm believe that the Stars Valley or Valley of Stars is a “MUST SEE”. It is home to bizarre-shaped gorges, tall pillars, canyon-like paths, hollowed-out spaces as well as the smooth and round stones, which have been formed by the wind and rain eroding the soil, rocks and stones. Locals believe that a star once fell on this area thereby creating the rocky shapes that make it seem as if from another planet.

