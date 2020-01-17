“Death Knocks” troupe to raise funds for flood victims of Sistan-Baluchestan

TEHRAN – An Iranian troupe performing Woody Allen’s “Death Knocks” in Tehran said on Thursday that they would dedicate the three-day receipt of box office revenue to the flood victims in Sistan-Baluchestan Province.

Shahin Ramezani is the director of the play currently on stage at the Iran Tamasha Theater Hall, the Persian service of ISNA reported on Wednesday.

The play centers on Nat Ackermann, a successful garment manufacturer, who suddenly faces a confused woman at his window telling him that she is the personification of Death.

Nat, who realizes the seriousness of the situation, tries to engage the personification of Death in conversation to try to trick the lady by using a little cunning, and persuades her to play Gin Rummy.

Aref Qadimi and Karmanian Mirahmadi are the members of the cast.

An unprecedented heavy rainfall, which began on January 10, has led to flash flooding in Sistan-Baluchestan, Kerman and Hormozgan.

Photo: Actor Aref Qadimi acts in a scene from “Death Knocks” at the Iran Tamasha Theater Hall in Tehran.

