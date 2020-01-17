Worshippers rally to show for the establishment’s power

TEHRAN – After the Friday prayer congregations, worshippers across the country held rallies to express support for the power of the Islamic Republic system.

The rallies were held as Iran fired dozens of missiles at a major U.S. military base in Iraq in retaliation for the January 3 assassination of top military commander General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.

The attack on the military base undermined the U.S. which is considered the most powerful country in the world.

In a statement issued after the rallies, the people supported the resistance front against the U.S. plots.

NA/PA