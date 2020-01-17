German minister admits Trump pressure over Iran

Germany's defense minister has acknowledged that her country and two other European nations changed their policy on Iran because U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose auto tariffs unless they did.

The US newspaper Washington Post reported on Thursday that Trump had threatened the countries with a 25-percent automobile tariff if they did not take a step that could lead to re-imposing sanctions against Tehran.

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said during a visit to London on Thursday that the threat '' does exist.'' But she stressed that the European nations will not join the U.S. policy of putting maximum pressure on Iran.

Germany, Britain, and France announced on Tuesday that they triggered a dispute resolution mechanism after Iran said it would no longer abide by the 2015 agreement with global powers aimed at curbing its nuclear program.

It also marked a policy turnaround for the European signatories that maintained negotiations with Iran after the U.S. unilaterally withdrew from the deal in 2018.

(Source: NHK)