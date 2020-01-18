Heritage museum inaugurated in ancient city of Izeh

TEHRAN – Iran’s deputy tourism minister on Friday inaugurated a cultural heritage museum in Izeh, southwestern Khuzestan province, with the aim of introducing the rich history and culture of the ancient city.

“This museum opens in Izeh because due to the cultural and historical richness of the area. However, little explorations have so far been carried out here considering the region’s importance,” Mohammad-Hassan Talebian said during the opening ceremony, CHTN reported on Friday.

Izeh is home to three UNESCO World Heritage sites of Susa, Tchogha Zanbil and Shushtar Historical Hydraulic System yet it is a region of raw beauty where its visitors could spend weeks exploring. The province is also a cradle for handicrafts and arts whose crafters inherited from their preceding generations.

“This area still have undiscovered golden pages [of history] that [when are known] can help us know Khuzestan and Iran better in the future,” Talebian noted.

“The museum showcases over 300 historical objects that date from various eras and it also features objects that are [on loan] from the National Museum of Iran.”

This place is identified as a scientific and cultural college which well introduces various historical periods, the official noted.

Lying at the head of the Persian Gulf and bordering Iraq on the west, Khuzestan was settled about 6000 BC by a people with affinities to the Sumerians, who came from the Zagros Mountains region. Urban centers appeared there nearly contemporaneously with the first cities in Mesopotamia in the 4th millennium. Khuzestan, according to Encyclopedia Britannica, came to constitute the heart of the Elamite kingdom, with Susa as its capital.

