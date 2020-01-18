U.S. troops injured in Iran missile attack subject of Shojaei’s cartoons

TEHRAN – Iranian cartoonist Masud Shojaei-Tabatabai, who also presides over Iran’s International Trumpism Cartoon and Caricature Contest, has created two cartoons on the U.S. service members who were injured in Iran’s January 8 missile attack on the U.S. Ain Al-Asad airbase in Iraq.

The attack was carried out in retaliation for the assassination of Iran’s Quds Force chief, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimin, however, the Pentagon initially said that no casualties were suffered.

“Finally, the Pentagon acknowledged that 11 U.S. troopers have suffered brain damage due to the missile attack on the Ain Al-Asad airbase,” Shojaei-Tabatabai told the Persian service of MNA on Saturday.

“It is quite remarkable that the American government, after ten days of prevarication, officially announced the casualties of the attack,” added the cartoonist, who was a co-organizer of the International Holocaust Cartoon Contest in Iran.

A cartoon by Iranian artist Masud Shojaei-Tabatabai.

One of the cartoons depicts a design of a U.S. one-dollar bill bearing the image of George Washington deformed as a result of an explosion.

The other one shows a U.S. trooper counting missiles, instead of sheep, to put himself to sleep.

Photo: A cartoon by Iranian artist Masud Shojaei-Tabatabai.

MMS/YAW