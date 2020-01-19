Historical object put up for sale online confiscated

TEHRAN – Iranian authorities have seized a historical container from a person who had put up the object on an e-commerce website for sale in Neyshabour, northeast Iran.

The historical object, which estimated to date from Il-khanid era (1256 to 1335), was identified following routine observations of internet advertising websites, Mohammad-Ali Modir, an official in charge of protecting cultural heritage, said on Thursday, CHTN reported.

