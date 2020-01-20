Iranians are pro-peace people who know well how to defend: Mousavi 

TEHRAN - Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi underscored on Monday that his people have never been after waging war against any country but they are very good worriers.

“Our pro-peace nation can also fight well. Our history is full of epics and gallantries, but Iran is a country where used to prioritize peace and dialogue,” Mousavi told a regular news briefing.

He further said that in case of any threat, his country will not remain silent and will give a “crushing response” to the aggressors.

“We do not want an escalation of tensions in the region,” Mousavi underlined.

Quoting Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei, the Foreign Ministry spokesman said, “We do not want to negotiate with the U.S. We also are not after waging war.”

On January 8, the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) fired ballistic missiles at the U.S. Ain al-Assad airbase in western Iraq in retaliation for the assassination of IRGC Quds Force Commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.

The missiles were launched at 1:45am to 2:15am at dawn.

Top Iranian political and military figures had vowed “harsh revenge” for the martyrdom of General Soleimani.

A U.S. military sources said on Thursday that eleven American troops were treated for concussions after Iranian missiles struck the airbase where the service members were stationed.

‘Attack on U.S. airbase was just part of our response to Soleimani assassination’

The Foreign Ministry official also said the pounding of the U.S. airbase was just “part of our response” to the assassination, adding “the assassination of General Soleimani will not be compensated just with this action.”

Iran has said it struck Ain al Asad because the U.S. had flown drones from there to assassinate General Soleimani.

‘Iran informed Iraq about attack on U.S. airbase’

On a question that Iraq has filed a complaint against Iran for pounding the U.S. airbase in Iraq, Mousavi said, “We had informed the government and armed forces of Iraq about our self-defense and decisive response to Americans.”

He added, “Protection of Iraq’s territorial integrity for Iran as an ally and friend of this country has always been important and based on this principle have always called for non-interference of foreign forces in this country.”

