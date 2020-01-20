Iranian institute releases audiobooks of Azerbaijani poems, folktales   

TEHRAN – Avaye Chirok, a major Iranian institute that produces audiobooks, has released three books of Azerbaijani poetry folktales recited by Bahman Vakhshur.

One of the audiobooks is “The Collection of Azerbaijani Poems of Shahriar” composed by Iranian poet Mohammad-Hossein Behjat, who wrote under the pseudonym Shahriar.

“Qachaq Nabi” (“Qaçaq Nebi”) is another one that recounts the bravery of Qachaq Nabi, an Azerbaijani national hero who led a peasant uprising against the tsar in Russia during the 19th century.

“Koroghlu” (“Koroglu”) tells the story of Koroghlu, a semi-mystical hero and bard among the Turkic peoples who is believed to have lived in the 16th century.

The parts of woman characters in the audiobook “Koroghlu” have been narrated by Atefeh Afaqi.

Photo: This combination photo shows the covers of the audiobooks “The Collection of Azerbaijani Poems of Shahriar”, “Qachaq Nabi” and “Koroghlu”.

MMS/YAW