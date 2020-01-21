Intl. glass exhibition to open on Thursday

TEHRAN- Iran’s 3rd International Exhibition of Glass, Equipment and Related Machinery will kick off at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on Thursday.

Edris Mazandarani, the chairman of the exhibition’s organizing headquarters, said this year’s event will be participated by 60 Iranian companies in addition to some exhibitors form Turkey and China, Public Relations Department of Iran’s International Exhibitions Company reported.

Mentioning the four-percent share of glass industry in domestic economy, Mazandarani said this exhibition is a valuable opportunity to boost this share.

Saying that Iran exports its glass to 35 countries, the official also stated that this exhibit can promote the export of this product.

He said the 3rd International Exhibition of Glass, Equipment and Related Machinery lays the ground for the Iranian exhibitors to present their products, services and achievements while benefiting from B2B meetings with the foreign companies to create some fruitful partnerships.

MA/MA