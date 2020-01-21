Free-of-charge Tabriz-Jolfa passenger train launched

TEHRAN – The Islamic Republic of Iran Railways on Tuesday launched a new rail service between Tabriz and Jolfa in a month-long pilot scheme to promote traveling between the two northwestern cities.

A five-car train with the capacity of 400 passengers is scheduled to daily depart from Tabriz at 7:30 a.m. local time and return from Jolfa at 7:00 p.m. on the same day during the month of Bahman (January 21-February 19), Mehr reported on Monday.

Organized by the Aras Free Zone, the plan aims to help promote tourism across the region which neighbors Armenia, Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Last November, Iran completed an all-inclusive dossier for Aras Geopark hoping it to be registered on the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization’s Global Geoparks list. Situated in East Azarbaijan province, Aras Geopark covers an area of about 1670 square kilometers, sprawling across the whole Jolfa county.

AFM/MG