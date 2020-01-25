Assassination threat against Ghaani originates from fear

U.S. Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook on Thursday threatened assassination against Esmail Ghaani, the new commander of the IRGC Quds Force, and impudently said, “This isn’t a new threat”.

In an interview with the Arabic-language daily Asharq al-Awsat in Davos, Switzerland, Hook repeated baseless claims about the assassination of Major General Qassem Soleimani and threatened that if Commander Ghaani kills U.S. troops he will be assassinated too.

It is clear that this threat is logically driven by fear, as the U.S. has received Iran’s message to “strongly continue the path of resistance” especially as Brigadier General Ghaani was named the new chief of the Quds Force on the same day that General Soleimani was assassinated.

The White House, which sees itself as the loser of Trump’s gambling over the assassination of the resistance movement’s commander, is terrified by the Islamic Revolution Leader’s emphasis on expanding the influence of “the warriors without borders (the Quds Force)”.

Washington is trying to hide its concern and fear by such threats and disrupt the continuation of “hard revenge by the axis of resistance”.

The U.S., which is trying to conceal the severity of the blow dealt by Iran to American troops in the Ein al-Assad airbase through shameful secrecy, knows that any new mischief will face further humiliation and harsher response.

The consequences of this disgraceful secrecy were so intense that even prominent U.S. senators such as Chris Murphy reacted to the Pentagon statement that said 11 troops were sent to Germany by sarcastically saying that "you don't get sent to Germany for headaches".

Another reason for Hook’s threats is U.S. fear of the response by resistance groups, which are prompted to take revenge due to their emotional relationship with martyr Soleimani.

With the heavy blows inflicted by Iran’s strong slap and the presence of millions of mourners in Iran and other countries at the funeral processions for General Soleimani, the U.S. has realized very well that “martyr Soleimani” is far more dangerous to them than “commander Soleimani”. Therefore. The U.S. has resorted to threats to block the luminous path taken by the martyrs of the resistance movement.

The U.S. strategic error, which was caused by miscalculation and ill advice from the Zionist regime, will tighten the noose around the country in political, security and social areas. Brian Hook made the threat a day before massive rallies by the Iraqi people against the U.S. to probably downplay the strong slap by Baghdad.

History has shown that defying those who are not afraid of death will increase the desire of the Quds Force (warriors without borders) to confront aggression and domination of criminals.

* Author: Mohammad Ghaderi , Tehran Times editor in chief

His page on Twitter : @ghaderi62 - and Gmail address : m.ghaderi62@gmail.com



