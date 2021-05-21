Iranian general sends letters to Palestinian commanders

TEHRAN – A senior Iranian commander has sent two letters to two Palestinian resistance commanders underlining that Palestine enjoys broad support from the Axis of Resistance in the region.

Commander of the elite Quds Force Brigadier General Esmaeil Ghaani told Mohammed Deif, commander of al-Qassam Brigades, and Akram al-Ajouri, commander of al-Quds Brigades, that the Palestinian resistance has defeated the Israeli regime.

In his letter to Deif, Ghaani underlined that “Palestine today is not alone but with it a resistance axis that is getting wider, stronger and more coherent,” according to Al Mayadeen.

General Qaani reiterated that “al-Quds is the compass of the axis of resistance and the Qiblah of its jihad,” pledging that “we will not leave Palestine alone, no matter how much pressure increases and the siege intensifies.”

“Living martyr”

Ghaani showered Deif with praise, calling him a “living martyr.”

“O living martyr who has spent his life in the front row of Jihad field and believes in victory, I address you as a brave and devoted commander and I say to all the commanders and Mujahideen of the resistance groups on my behalf and on behalf of the leadership of the Islamic Republic and I promise that Quds will be victorious and you were faithful to your promise. You made the usurper enemy taste the taste of fear, defeat, and humiliation,” Ghaani told Deif.

He continued, “Greetings to the honorable people of Gaza who have embraced the resistance and stood firmly and resolutely against the savagery of the enemy. Greetings to the Palestinian people in al-Quds and the West Bank and all the occupied cities since 1948. The Palestinian people have proved to the whole world that they are alive and that over the years they will not be able to forget their rights, as the deluded people thought.”

Ghaani added, “We are in the atmosphere of the great operation ‘sword of al-Quds’ that you have started with all your battalions and brigades, and this war has caused a new stage in the battle with the enemy. Your resistance is written with blood and fire; an equation that says the enemy cannot isolate al-Quds without receiving a tough response, and Imam Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, has emphasized that the countdown to the destruction of the enemy has begun and will never stop.”

Ghaani further emphasized that the battle of “sword of al-Quds” has once again attracted the attention of the Islamic Ummah to al-Quds and its holy places and has shown that those who participated in the sale of Palestine represent no one but themselves and will regret the betrayal they committed. The resistance groups proved the weakness of the enemy with their resistance, the top Iranian general noted, according to Iranian state media.

In the letter, the commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps told the commander al-Qassam Brigades that “we are faithful to the promise made by the martyr of al-Quds Haj Qassem Soleimani to you, and we will never leave Palestine alone in a situation where the pressure on you has increased and the siege has intensified.”

At the end of the letter, it is stated that the enemy knows that Palestine is not alone, and the axis of resistance stands by it and its circle is constantly expanding and its power is increasing, and al-Quds is the compass of the axis of resistance and the Qiblah of jihad.

Ghaani ended his letter with this sentence, “Until the destruction of the usurper regime and the liberation of the whole land, we will not be at ease and we will not be at peace.”

Greatest wish of martyrdom

The commander of the Quds Force also sent a separate letter to al-Ajouri, praising his resistance against Israel.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of all the officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran, I send greetings to you, the sincere commander and the brave and fearless Mujahid. Greetings to you and all the Mujahideen and the commanders of the resistance groups and the people of Gaza who are confronting the crimes of the Zionist enemy with dignity and honor and great disposition and steadfastness. Greetings to all the people and nation of Palestine who have stood up in defense of the dignity of the nation and its sanctities in al-Quds and the West Bank and all the lands occupied in 1948,” Ghaani told al-Ajouri.

He added, “Mujahid Commander, dear commanders of the resistance, with your steadfastness, unity, and command, and your wise and courageous guidance in the battle of Sword of al-Quds, you crushed and trampled on the pride of the Zionist army. You proved that Quds is not alone. You proved that your growing jihadist capabilities were able to inflict heavy losses on the Zionist army, and you proved that these capabilities are greater than what the enemy has ever seen and can even imagine.”

He continued, “Dear ones, the brutal crimes of the Zionist regime against the unarmed and innocent people are as painful for us as they are for the heart of the Muslim nation of Palestine; but what comforts and condoles us is that we and you are in the same school and in the same line; the same school and line that believes that murder - the greatest thing that our enemy threatens and commits against us - is the highest badge of honor we look forward to and eagerly await. Murder is martyrdom for us, and martyrdom is the gateway to real-life; indeed, we believe that every drop of blood that is shed in the path of al-Quds brings us closer to liberating it from the filth of the occupiers.”

Ghaani further noted that our greatest wish is to get martyred in the cause of liberating the holy Quds. “We are confident that the result of this struggle will be the final victory and the final end of a regime based on falsehood. Indeed, we will enter the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque to offer our prayers in it with dignity and authority,” the Iranian commander pointed out.

“Dear brother, dear brothers, we are with you and adhere to our covenant with the martyr of al-Quds, the supreme commander Haj Qassem Soleimani. With our soul and body and with all the power and facilities that God Almighty has given us, we in the Axis of Resistance are with you. The axis that is in fact the axis of al-Quds and its capabilities and abilities have expanded and increased over the past years. We will never give up on supporting you until the decline and destruction of this usurper regime are realized, no matter how much the challenges and dangers intensify and increase,” Ghaani stated.

The senior general also pointed to the recent speech by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei on the occasion of International Quds Day in which he said that “fighting this criminal and bloody regime is a struggle against oppression and terrorism, and this is everyone's responsibility.”

Resistance will continue

In a speech delivered on May 7 on the occasion of International Quds Day, the Leader called Israel a terrorist base that should be countered by everyone.

“Since the first day, the Zionists turned the usurped Palestine into a terrorist base. Israel is not a country, rather it is a terrorist camp against the Palestinian nation and other Muslim nations. Fighting against this despotic regime is fighting against oppression and terrorism. And this is a collective responsibility,” he said.

Five Palestinian Resistance groups in separate letters expressed their appreciation in regard to Ayatollah Khamenei’s speech and stance on Quds Day, according to khamenei.ir

In separate letters, Palestinian Resistance groups thanked the Leader of the Islamic Revolution for the position he has adopted on Quds Day. Five Palestinian groups thanked Ayatollah Khamenei for his speech on Quds Day by way of separate letters. In the letters, these groups stressed the continuation of the path of Resistance until the freedom of Holy Quds, describing the Leader of the Islamic Revolution’s positions on Quds Day as the roadmap for the liberation of Palestine.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (the command office), Fath-Intifada, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (the political office) Palestinian Popular Struggle Front, and the Coalition of Palestinian Forces stressed the role of the Islamic Republic as the pivot of unity and resistance in Islamic countries and commemorated the name and memory of martyr Qasem Soleimani in reviving the ideal of Palestine.