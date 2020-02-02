New IRGC Quds Force chief reaffirms support for Palestinians

TEHRAN — Commander of the IRGC Quds Force has reaffirmed Iran’s support for Palestinians and their cause in the face of U.S. declaration of a new pro-Israel plan days earlier.

Iran supports Palestinians to foil plots which have targeted their rights and backs their confrontation against Donald Trump’s so-called “Deal of the Century”, IRNA quoted Esmail Ghaani as saying on Sunday, citing Palestinians media.

Ghaani made the remarks in separate phone conversations with leader of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Ziyad al-Nakhalah and Chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh.

Ghanni said nothing has changed in Iran’s policy with regard to the Palestinian resistance forces, even after the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani, his predecessor.

The U.S. assassination of General Soleimani was a preparatory measure to orchestrate the so-called “Deal of the Century” plot, Ghaani said.

Meanwhile, Al-Nakhalah thanked Iran for its stance in supporting the Palestinians, saying the Palestinian people and resistance groups will foil the new U.S.-orchestrated conspiracy as well as all plots against the rights of the state of Palestine.

In his conversation with Ismail Haniyeh, Ghaani underscored the Islamic Republic’s opposition to the U.S. plot.

He also highlighted continuation of Iran’s support for the Palestinian people and resistance groups.

For his part, Haniyeh praised Iran’s support for the Palestinians and its opposition to U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan.

Trump unveiled his one-sided plan during an event at the White House alongside Israeli prime minister Netanyahu in Washington on Tuesday. The Palestinians were absent at the ceremony given their vociferous opposition to the plot.

Under the plot, the U.S. would continue to recognize Jerusalem al-Quds as Israel’s “undivided capital,” Trump said, endorsing his 2017 move concerning the city.

He also said the deal featured an economic portion that earmarks $50 billion in monetary allocations to Palestinians, Jordan, and Egypt, with Palestinians denouncing the move as a means of bribing them into selling their rights.

The U.S. president said the Israeli settlers, who have been housed in illegal apartment blocks since Israel’s occupation of the West Bank in 1967, would not be moved under the deal – something that amounts to annexation of the land on which the settlements have been built.

He also alleged that Israel would be freezing its settlement activities for four years “while Palestinian statehood is negotiated.”

MH/PA