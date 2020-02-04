Deal of Century is Trump’s last effort to escape big defeat: general

TEHRAN — Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi, a top military advisor to the Leader, said on Tuesday that “Deal of the Century” is Donald Trump’s last efforts to escape a big defeat by the Resistance Front.

“Deal of the Century is the most disgraceful deal of the century, and as the Great Middle East project failed, so will the Deal of the Century,” Mehr quoted Rahim Safavi as saying.

“None of the Palestinian groups accepted this plan, while rulers of certain Arab countries have accepted the plan and cooperate with America’s policies in the region,” he said.

Addressing a pro-Israel audience at the White House with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by his side, Trump announced the general provisions of the plan on Tuesday.

The White House claimed that the plan is the most serious, realistic, and detailed plan ever presented, one that could make Israelis, Palestinians, and the region safer and more prosperous.

“This Vision is just the first step and provides the basis for historic progress toward peace. The United States hopes this Vision will lead to direct negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians,” it added.

Palestinians took to streets in Gaza and the West Bank to protest the plan.

Rahim Safavi pointed to a prediction by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei who had said that the Zionist regime would cease to exist in 25 years, saying, “This is while some rulers of the Arab countries whose hands are in the hands of the Zionist regime will disappear sooner than that regime.”

The general further said Trump made two terrible mistakes, namely assassinating Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and announcing the Deal of the Century.

“The martyrdom of Hajj Qassem Soleimani will make the Islamic nations’ blood boil,” he said.

Trump ordered strikes that martyred General Soleimani, chief of the IRGC Quds Force, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), on January 3.

In the early hours of January 8, the IRGC attacked the U.S. airbase of Ain al-Assad in Anbar province in western Iraq as part of its promised “tough revenge” for the U.S. terror attack.

Rahim Safavi says Trump is a tool in the hands of the Zionists

The former IRGC chief went on to say that Trump is a tool in the hand of the Zionists. “He is a disgraced president who directly ordered the assassination and the terrorist operation.”

Pointing to Iran’s response to the U.S. assault, Rahim Safavi said, “Since World War II, no power has been capable of targeting American bases with missiles.”

He explained that the U.S. military did not respond to Iran’s retaliatory measure because the Americans were well aware that the Iranian armed forces were ready to take a harsher response.

MH/PA