IRGC: Deal of the century doomed to failure

TEHRAN - The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps issued a statement on Saturday saying that the United States’ so-called peace plan for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, titled “deal of the century”, is doomed to failure and to be thrown into the “dustbin of history”.

The IRGC strongly condemned the plan and called it a “big plot”.

The statement said that the “deal of the century” ignores the Palestinian people’s rights and is “one of the biggest crimes and treacheries in temporary history”.

It is also noted in the statement that al- Quds and Palestine are red lines of the Islamic ummah.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced the general provisions of the plan at the White House with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his side on Tuesday.

Iranians called the plan “highway to hell”, “most despicable plan of the century”, “Deveal (devil+deal)”, and “shameful, deceptive plan of the century”.

NA/PA

