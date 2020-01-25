Iranian cultural attaché meets Georgian cinema scholars

TEHRAN – Iranian cultural attaché in Georgia Hamid Mostafavi met with Otar Litanishvili, dean of the Film and TV Faculty at the Shota Rustaveli Theater and Film State University, in the Georgian capital Tbilisi on Thursday to discuss the expansion of relations in the film and theater fields.

Mostafavi elaborated on Iran’s latest achievements in cinema and theater, and emphasized the need to collaborate on art and cultural activities between the two countries, the Persian service of IRNA reported on Saturday.

For his part, Litanishvili said that the university is eager to cooperate with Iranian cultural centers in the fields of theater and film.

They also agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding to facilitate organizing mutual film weeks and workshops in the near future.

Litanishvili, who is also a filmmaker, said they welcome any plans from Iran to organize screenwriting workshops for Georgian students at the Shota Rustaveli Theater and Film Georgia State University.

Georgian scholar Guliko Mamulashvili also attended the meeting.

Photo: Iranian cultural attaché in Georgia Hamid Mostafavi meets Georgian film scholars.

