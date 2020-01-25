Delinquent physician sentenced to free surgery, visit

TEHRAN – An orthopedic surgeon, convicted of financial crimes, was sentenced to conduct free surgery and visits for the underprivileged people, ISNA reported on Saturday.

The physician was convicted for price gouging and spiking the prices of surgery to a level much higher than is considered legal or fair.

The surgeon was sentenced to pay a fine, in addition, to carry out 50 surgeries and make visits to 100 financially struggling individuals free of charge.

