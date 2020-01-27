The U.S. thirst for oil

The Americans, including Trump, claim that they are standing next to the nations and defend human rights and the freedom of nations.

Their claims of human rights are hypocritically shown in their unprecedented sanctions in history on the Iranian people.

A look at some Americans’ behavior reveals other facts.

1. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expressed hope that the Libyan oil facilities be reopened due to the Berlin conference held to examine Libya’s crisis.

2. The U.S. Embassy in Libya also called for the resumption of oil exports from Libya.

3. After the meeting with Jens Stoltenberg in London, at the beginning of the NATO summit, Trump said, “We have total control of the oil. And, frankly, we had a lot of support from a lot of different people. But, right now, the only soldiers we have, essentially, in that area, are the soldiers keeping the oil. So we have the oil, and we can do with the oil what we want”.

4. Russian Defense Ministry released satellite images of some areas in Syria on October 26, 2019, showing oil was actively extracted and massively exported for processing outside Syria, under the reliable protection of U.S. troops. Despite U.S. sanctions against Syria, Washington make about $30 million a month through international banditry.

5. “Iraq has the second-largest oil fields in the world. $15 trillion dollar worth of oil second Saudi Arabia. I said very simply that if it is me, we take the oil,” Trump said in an interview with the American TV news channel Fox News.

6. Trump has also repeatedly stressed that the U.S. support for Arab countries is due to their oil resources.

This kind of stance shows that what has been carried out by the U.S. in Iraq, Libya and Syria was not for the sake of democracy and justice in these countries, but for their oil. Therefore, the U.S. current concern over the situation of these countries is not about violence against people but about oil reserves.

Such a behavior can be regarded as Western democracy and human rights, which are based on oil interests. The behavior indicates that the only way of establishing peace and security in the world, especially in Africa and West Asia, is to end Western domination, which is pursuing its colonial interests.

The U.S. behavior represents American economic terrorism that merely seeks to plunder the wealth of other states.

The difference between Iran’s view, which insists on the authority of nations over their countries’ fate and resources, with that of the U.S., which is seeking to plunder and colonize other countries, has led the nations in the world trust Iran and distrust the United States.

In fact, it is the result of the Iranian sincere behavior and American dishonesty that caused the regional states to hold great funeral ceremonies for Major General Qassem Soleimani, while asking for the U.S. pullout from the region.

The behaviors by the U.S. reveal the legitimacy of Iran’s stance on the need to expel aggressors from the region as the main solution for establishing peace and security that will be achieved by the nations’ vigilance.

* Author: Mohammad Ghaderi , Tehran Times editor in chief

His page on Twitter : @ghaderi62 - and Gmail address : m.ghaderi62@gmail.com