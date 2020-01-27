TEDPIX up, IFX down on Monday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 2,355 points to 420,668 on Monday, IRNA reported.

Over 6.735 billion securities worth 34.866 trillion rials (about $830 million) were traded at TSE. The first market’s index climbed 1,648 points and the second market’s index went up 5,075 points on Monday.

The value of trades at Tehran Stock Exchange rose 30 percent in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday), according to a report published on the official website of TSE.

The report also said that TEDPIX climbed 11,766 points to 411,211 in the past week.

As reported, 33.75 billion securities worth 195.821 trillion rials (about $4.6 billion) were traded through 3.496 million deals at this market, experiencing growth of 21 percent in the number of securities and 62 percent in the number of trades.

TSE has witnessed the highest ever weekly rise of its main index in the Iranian calendar week ended on January 17, which was the last week of Iran’s tenth calendar month of Dey. The index rose 45,638 points, or 12.9 percent, during the mentioned week to stand at 399.445 points.

As reported, 27.689 billion securities valued at 149.793 trillion rials (about $3.56 billion) were traded through 2.151 deals at TSE in that week.

On Monday, while TSE witnessed the growth of its index, Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), experienced decline of its main index, IFX.

The index fell 17 points to 5,323, as 2.603 securities valued at 18.339 trillion rials (about $436 million) were traded at IFB on Monday.

