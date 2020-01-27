Iranian cineastes launch campaign to support flood-stricken children in Sistan-Baluchestan 

TEHRAN – The Iranian House of Cinema, which is the official guild of Iranian cineastes, has launched a campaign to support children in the flood-stricken region of Sistan-Baluchestan.

In the campaign named “Royesh_Sib”, the cineastes will travel across Iran to collect people’s donations to provide relief for the flood victims, the house announced in a press release published on Monday.

They also will help reconstruct the educational centers destroyed as a result of the flood and lift up their spirits after the disastrous accident.

The house is organizing the campaign in collaboration with the Hami Association and the Iranian Short Film Association.

They also plan to publish videos on social networks to raise people’s awareness of the effect of natural disasters on children.

Photo: Flood-stricken children in Sistan-Baluchestan Province attend an open-air performance staged by cultural organizations on January 21 arranged to help lift up their spirits. (Mehr/Mohsen Roshandeh)

