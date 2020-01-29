ICT min.: Home-made “Simorgh” satellite carrier deployed in launch site

Iranian Minister of Communications and Information Technology (ICT) Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi on Wed. said that the domestically-manufactured ‘Simorgh’ satellite carrier was deployed at the launch site and will take “Zafar” satellite up to 530km above the earth.

“Simorgh” satellite carrier weighs more than 80 tons, he said, adding that it will carry the “Zafar” satellite up to 530km above the earth.

It will take about eight minutes from the earliest moment of the satellite launch up to the end of the operation and it is hoped that Zafar satellite will be able to send the images from the space successfully, the ICT minister added.

He put the value of the images which are going to be sent to the earth at more than €10 million.