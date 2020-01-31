Manufacturing of refrigerators, freezers rises 3.9% in 9 months on year

TEHRAN- Manufacturing of refrigerators and freezers in Iran has increased 3.9 percent during the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-December 21, 2019), from the same period of time in the previous year.

According to the data provided by Industry, Mining and Trade Ministry, 848,300 refrigerators and freezers have been manufactured in the nine-month period of this year, IRNA reported.

Last month, the director general of Metal Industries and Home Appliances Department of the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade announced that Iran will unveil two national brands of home appliances in the near future.

Abbas Hashemi said that the new brands will meet some noticeable requirement of the domestic market.

Due to the U.S. sanctions on Iran, two South Korean brands of home appliances left the Iranian market some time ago because they could not import their required parts.

And now their Iranian partners are resuming production relying on domestic capabilities.

“The Iranian sides managed to replace the Korean parts with the domestically-made ones to create new brands”, the official highlighted.

As the current Iranian calendar year of 1398 is named the year of "Pickup in Production" by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei and given that realization of this motto toward Iran’s self-reliance is in fact the only way to tackle the U.S. cruel sanctions, all governmental bodies have defined programs to boost and flourish domestic production and are seriously pursuing them.

In this due, the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade has defined seven major plans to materialize this significant objective, among them the most important one which is development of domestic production has specified programs for boosting production of products in different sectors.

For home appliances, the set program is manufacturing of 1,000 refrigerators, 800,000 washing machines, and 300,000 gas fireplace stoves in the current Iranian year (ends on March 19, 2020).

As the import of many products of this group has been banned, it could be an opportunity for domestic manufacturers to promote their products, something which will lead not only to self-reliance but also to high quality of products which will create export markets.

