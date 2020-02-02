Overseas musicians to perform at Fajr Music Festival

TEHRAN – Celebrated musicians from seven countries will be performing at the 35th Fajr Music Festival in Tehran, the organizers announced on Sunday.

Tunisian composer, singer and oud player Dhafer Youssef, Belgian pianist Florian Noack and Italian jazz trumpeter Luca Aquino are among the musicians.

Sketchbook Quartet from Austria, featuring Andi Tausch on guitar, Leonhard Skorupa on saxophone, Daniel Moser on bass clarinet and Konstantin Kräutler on drums, will give several performances during the festival

Violinists Daniel and Barbara Auner, members of Auner Quartet from Austria, will also perform at the event.

Turkmen dotar player Palvan Hamidov, Azerbaijani singer Zabit Nabizadeh, accordionist Vincent Peirani and his fellow French saxophonist Emile Parisien will give concerts.

The ensembles and musicians will give their performances at Tehran’s various halls, including Vahdat Hall, Rudaki Hall and Niavaran Cultural Center.

The 35th Fajr Music Festival will be held in Tehran from February 13 to 19.

Photo: Italian jazz trumpeter Luca Aquino in an undated photo.

