IIDCYA attends Clermont-Ferrand market with 4 animations

TEHRAN – The Short Film Market of the 42nd Clermont-Ferrand International Short Film Festival in France is featuring four animated movies from Iran’s Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA).

The movies include “The 11 Steps” by Maryam Kashkulinia, “Autumn Leaves, Spring Leaves and Two Doves” by Sadeq Javadi, “Crab” by Shiva Sadeq-Asadi and “What With” by Mahin Javaherian, the IIDCYA announced in a press release on Tuesday.

The market, which opened on February 2, will come to an end Friday.

In addition, Iranian director Azadeh Musavi’s “The Visit” is competing in the festival, which will run until February 8.

“The Visit” is about a young girl and her mother on their way to visit the father in jail.

The market takes place in Clermont-Ferrand every year during the Clermont-Ferrand Short Film Festival, a key event in the world of short films.

Photo: This combination photo shows posters for the four animations offered at the Short Film Market of the 42nd Clermont-Ferrand International Short Film Festival. (IIDCYA)

